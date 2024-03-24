Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) Price Target Raised to $10.00

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Jonestrading from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Jonestrading currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Femasys in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ FEMY opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. Femasys has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $4.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of -2.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FEMY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Femasys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Femasys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Femasys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Femasys by 6,394.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 65,675 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Femasys by 2,381.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 52,935 shares during the period. 8.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, develops novel solutions for women's healthcare market in the United States and internationally. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination.

