Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) PT Raised to $10.00 at Jonestrading

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2024

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMYFree Report) had its price objective hoisted by Jonestrading from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Femasys in a report on Thursday.

Femasys Trading Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ FEMY opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. Femasys has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $4.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $35.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of -2.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FEMY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Femasys by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 67,638 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Femasys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Femasys in the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Femasys in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Femasys in the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. 8.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Femasys

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, develops novel solutions for women's healthcare market in the United States and internationally. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination.

