Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) PT Raised to $10.00 at Jonestrading

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Jonestrading from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Femasys in a report on Thursday.

Get Femasys alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on FEMY

Femasys Trading Down 3.5 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ FEMY opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. Femasys has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $4.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $35.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of -2.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FEMY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Femasys by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 67,638 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Femasys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Femasys in the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Femasys in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Femasys in the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. 8.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Femasys

(Get Free Report)

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, develops novel solutions for women's healthcare market in the United States and internationally. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Femasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Femasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.