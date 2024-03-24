Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX) Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRXFree Report) – Wedbush decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.43 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock opened at C$13.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$356.39 million, a PE ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.07. The company has a quick ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 881.09. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of C$9.27 and a 12 month high of C$15.43.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company's product candidates include PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity hearing loss in pediatric cancer patients. It sells its products through regional pediatric oncology specialists and medical science liaisons.

