Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Trading Down 6.3%

Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Free Report) dropped 6.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.65 and last traded at $13.65. Approximately 160 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.56.

Fevertree Drinks Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.46.

About Fevertree Drinks

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers Indian, Mediterranean, elderflower, cucumber, damson and sloe berry, rhubarb and raspberry, aromatic, lemon, and Clementine tonic water products; gingers; sodas; cola and lemonades; cocktails; and sparkling soft drinks.

