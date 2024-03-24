Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (NYSEARCA:FBTC) Trading Down 2%

Shares of Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (NYSEARCA:FBTC – Get Free Report) fell 2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $54.80 and last traded at $55.91. 9,208,169 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 12,329,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.05.

Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund Trading Down 2.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.86.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.