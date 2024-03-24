Financial Analysis: Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) & Carbon Energy (OTCMKTS:CRBOD)

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) and Carbon Energy (OTCMKTS:CRBOD – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.3% of Devon Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.5% of Carbon Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Devon Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Carbon Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Devon Energy and Carbon Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Devon Energy 0 4 11 0 2.73 Carbon Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Devon Energy currently has a consensus target price of $55.38, indicating a potential upside of 14.48%. Given Devon Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Devon Energy is more favorable than Carbon Energy.

This table compares Devon Energy and Carbon Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Devon Energy 24.56% 31.72% 15.36% Carbon Energy -38.38% -8.44% -2.43%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Devon Energy and Carbon Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Devon Energy $15.26 billion 2.01 $3.75 billion $5.83 8.30 Carbon Energy $116.63 million 0.00 $1.10 million N/A N/A

Devon Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Carbon Energy.

Risk & Volatility

Devon Energy has a beta of 2.18, meaning that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carbon Energy has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Devon Energy beats Carbon Energy on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About Carbon Energy

Carbon Energy Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids properties in the United States. It focuses on conventional and unconventional reservoirs, including shale, tight sand, and coalbed methane located in the Appalachian, Illinois, and Ventura Basins. As of December 31, 2018, it owned working interests in 7,100 net wells and royalty interests in approximately 900 wells located in California, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia, as well as had leasehold positions in approximately 340,700 net developed acres and approximately 1,319,200 net undeveloped acres. The company was formerly known as Carbon Natural Gas Company and changed its name to Carbon Energy Corporation in June 2018. Carbon Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

