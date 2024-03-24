Financial Analysis: Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) versus Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Free Report) and Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Hydrofarm Holdings Group and Metso Oyj, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hydrofarm Holdings Group 0 2 0 0 2.00 Metso Oyj 0 0 3 0 3.00

Hydrofarm Holdings Group presently has a consensus price target of $0.90, suggesting a potential downside of 3.12%. Given Hydrofarm Holdings Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Hydrofarm Holdings Group is more favorable than Metso Oyj.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hydrofarm Holdings Group $226.58 million 0.19 -$64.81 million ($1.42) -0.65 Metso Oyj N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Hydrofarm Holdings Group and Metso Oyj’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Metso Oyj has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hydrofarm Holdings Group.

Profitability

This table compares Hydrofarm Holdings Group and Metso Oyj’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hydrofarm Holdings Group -28.60% -16.76% -9.83% Metso Oyj N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.5% of Hydrofarm Holdings Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Metso Oyj shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Hydrofarm Holdings Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Metso Oyj beats Hydrofarm Holdings Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, and nutrients, as well as plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment. It is also involved in the distribution of CEA equipment and supplies comprising nutrients and fertilizers; grow light systems; horticulture benches and racking systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; and various growing media typically made from soil, peat, rock wool or coconut fiber, and others. The company offers its products to specialty hydroponic retailers, commercial resellers and greenhouse builders, garden centers, hardware stores, and e-commerce retailers under the Active Air, Active Aqua, Aurora Peat Products, HEAVY 16, House & Garden, Gaia Green, Grotek, Innovative Growers Equipment, Mad Farmer, Phantom, PHOTOBIO, Procision, Roots Organics, Soul, and SunBlaster brands. It serves its products through a range of commercial and home gardening equipment and supplies retailers. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Shoemakersville, Pennsylvania.

About Metso Oyj

Metso Oyj provides technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for aggregates, minerals processing, and metals refining industries in Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates in three segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals. It offers a range of equipment, parts, and services for quarries, aggregates contractors, and construction companies; and process solutions, equipment, and aftermarket services for mining operations. The company also provides solutions for processing virtually various types of ores and concentrates to refined metals. The company was formerly known as Metso Outotec Oyj. Metso Oyj was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

