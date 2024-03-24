Financial Comparison: Daiwa House Industry (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) versus American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL)

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) and Daiwa House Industry (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Daiwa House Industry shares are owned by institutional investors. 90.8% of American Realty Investors shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

American Realty Investors has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Daiwa House Industry has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Realty Investors $37.54 million N/A $373.35 million $3.06 5.86 Daiwa House Industry N/A N/A N/A $3.92 7.73

This table compares American Realty Investors and Daiwa House Industry’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

American Realty Investors has higher revenue and earnings than Daiwa House Industry. American Realty Investors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Daiwa House Industry, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for American Realty Investors and Daiwa House Industry, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Realty Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A Daiwa House Industry 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares American Realty Investors and Daiwa House Industry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Realty Investors 99.52% -0.76% -0.56% Daiwa House Industry N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Daiwa House Industry beats American Realty Investors on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Realty Investors

American Realty Investors, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, owns, and manages multifamily and commercial real estate properties in the Southern United States. It operates through two segments, Residential and Commercial. The company leases apartment units to residents; and office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies. It also offers tenant services, including parking and storage space rental; and sells land and properties. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Dallas, Texas. American Realty Investors, Inc. is a subsidiary of Realty Advisors, Inc.

About Daiwa House Industry

Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. engages in the construction contracts business in Japan and internationally. It operates through six segments: Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Condominiums, Commercial Facilities, Business Facilities, and Environmental Energy. The Detached Houses segment engages in custom-ordered housing and sales of detached houses and lots. The Rental Housing segment develops, constructs, manages, operates, and brokers rental housing. The Condominiums segment develops, sells, and manages condominiums. The Commercial Facilities segment engages in the development, construction, management, and operation of commercial facilities. The Business Facilities segment engages in the development, construction, management, and operation of logistics and manufacturing facilities, medical and nursing care facilities, and other facilities. The Environmental Energy segment engages in the development and construction of renewable energy power plants, renewable energy power generation, and electricity retail business. The company also engages in the tourism golf business; resort hotel business; urban hotel facilities; logistics warehouse rentals; and fitness club, insurance, sports club management, credit card businesses. Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 1947 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

