Financial Survey: Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) versus PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU)

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) and PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.8% of Applied Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of PropertyGuru Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.7% of Applied Digital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of PropertyGuru Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Applied Digital and PropertyGuru Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Digital 0 0 4 0 3.00 PropertyGuru Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Risk and Volatility

Applied Digital presently has a consensus target price of $13.75, suggesting a potential upside of 224.29%. PropertyGuru Group has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 80.41%. Given Applied Digital’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Applied Digital is more favorable than PropertyGuru Group.

Applied Digital has a beta of 4.14, meaning that its stock price is 314% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PropertyGuru Group has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Digital and PropertyGuru Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Digital -28.94% -31.26% -10.20% PropertyGuru Group -10.21% -1.76% -1.50%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Applied Digital and PropertyGuru Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Digital $55.39 million 9.34 -$44.65 million ($0.35) -12.11 PropertyGuru Group $150.14 million 4.21 -$11.37 million ($0.07) -55.43

PropertyGuru Group has higher revenue and earnings than Applied Digital. PropertyGuru Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Applied Digital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

PropertyGuru Group beats Applied Digital on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services. The company was formerly known as Applied Blockchain, Inc. and changed its name to Applied Digital Corporation in November 2022. Applied Digital Corporation is based in Dallas, Texas.

About PropertyGuru Group

PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services, and sales process and workflow automation software for developers. PropertyGuru Group Limited provides a range of data products and services for agents/agencies, property developers and valuers, and financial institution customers. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Singapore.

