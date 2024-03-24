Financial Survey: Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) vs. Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT)

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) and Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.2% of Backblaze shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.8% of Cellebrite DI shares are held by institutional investors. 27.1% of Backblaze shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Cellebrite DI shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Backblaze has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cellebrite DI has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Backblaze $102.02 million 3.83 -$58.86 million ($1.65) -6.29 Cellebrite DI $325.11 million 7.21 -$81.10 million ($0.43) -26.79

This table compares Backblaze and Cellebrite DI’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Backblaze has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cellebrite DI. Cellebrite DI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Backblaze, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Backblaze and Cellebrite DI, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Backblaze 0 0 5 0 3.00 Cellebrite DI 0 0 5 0 3.00

Backblaze presently has a consensus price target of $12.40, indicating a potential upside of 19.46%. Cellebrite DI has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.51%. Given Backblaze’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Backblaze is more favorable than Cellebrite DI.

Profitability

This table compares Backblaze and Cellebrite DI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Backblaze -57.70% -101.48% -39.91% Cellebrite DI -24.94% 173.14% 12.09%

Summary

Cellebrite DI beats Backblaze on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Backblaze

Backblaze, Inc., a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases. This service is offered as a consumption-based Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) and serves use cases, such as public, hybrid, and multi-cloud data storage; application development and DevOps; content delivery and edge computing; security and ransomware protection; media management; backup, archive, and tape replacement; repository for analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning; and Internet of Things. In addition, the company offers Backblaze Computer Backup that automatically backs up data from laptops and desktops for businesses and individuals, which provides a subscription-based Software-as-a-Service and serves use cases, including computer backup, ransomware protection, theft and loss protection, and remote access. It serves the public cloud IaaS storage and Data-Protection-as-a-Service markets. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About Cellebrite DI

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. Its DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation. The company's Universal Forensic Extraction Device solution addresses problems in accessing digital information, including complicated device locks, encryption barriers, deleted and unknown content, and other obstacles that can prevent critical evidence from coming to light. It also offers Cellebrite Pathfinder helps investigators reach conclusions faster through automated data ingestion, normalization, consolidation, and visualization of a suspects' journey; CryptoCurrency Investigative Solutions, which analyze blockchain transactions together with related data from an extensive list of sources to identify and categorize wallets and transactions; and OSINT Investigate solution used to search, resolve, and enrich identifiers in open sources. In addition, the company provides Cellebrite Guardian, a cloud-based digital investigative data and evidence management SaaS solution that allows users to manage, store, share, and review investigative data and evidence from intake to creation of a final report; and Commander solution that enables collaboration across investigation functions to reduce manual processes. It serves federal and state and local agencies, as well as enterprise companies and service providers. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Petah Tikva, Israel. Cellebrite Mobile Synchronization Ltd. is a subsidiary of Sun Corporation.

