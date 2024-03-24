Financial Survey: CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD) and Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI)

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) and CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Comstock Holding Companies and CaliberCos, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Comstock Holding Companies alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comstock Holding Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A CaliberCos 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comstock Holding Companies 17.41% 24.60% 18.50% CaliberCos -14.48% -20.11% -4.89%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Comstock Holding Companies and CaliberCos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Comstock Holding Companies and CaliberCos’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comstock Holding Companies $44.72 million 1.12 $7.35 million $0.76 6.84 CaliberCos $83.96 million 0.18 $2.02 million N/A N/A

Comstock Holding Companies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CaliberCos.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.4% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.2% of CaliberCos shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.0% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Comstock Holding Companies beats CaliberCos on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Comstock Holding Companies

(Get Free Report)

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. operates as a real estate asset manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, D.C. region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It provides a suite of asset management, property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients composes primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies with surplus real estate holdings. The company was formerly known as Comstock Homebuilding Companies, Inc. and changed its name to Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. in June 2012. Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About CaliberCos

(Get Free Report)

Caliber (NASDAQ: CWD) is a vertically integrated alternative asset management firm whose purpose is to build generational wealth for investors seeking to access opportunities in middle-market assets. Caliber differentiates itself by creating, managing, and servicing proprietary products, including middle-market investment funds, private syndications, and direct investments which are managed by our in-house asset services group. Our funds include investment vehicles focused primarily on real estate, private equity, and debt facilities. Additional information can be found at Caliberco.com and CaliberFunds.co.

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Holding Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Holding Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.