Financial Survey: Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) and Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF)

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) and Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Core & Main and Finning International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Core & Main 0 2 9 0 2.82 Finning International 0 0 1 0 3.00

Core & Main currently has a consensus target price of $48.42, suggesting a potential downside of 16.78%. Finning International has a consensus target price of $36.30, suggesting a potential upside of 32.19%. Given Finning International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Finning International is more favorable than Core & Main.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

94.2% of Core & Main shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.6% of Finning International shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Core & Main shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Core & Main and Finning International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Core & Main 5.54% 18.22% 7.38% Finning International N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Core & Main and Finning International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Core & Main $6.70 billion 1.88 $366.00 million $2.15 27.06 Finning International N/A N/A N/A $1.76 15.62

Core & Main has higher revenue and earnings than Finning International. Finning International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Core & Main, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Core & Main beats Finning International on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Core & Main

Core & Main, Inc. distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services. The company's specialty products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement, and construction of water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection infrastructure. Core & Main, Inc. was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc. sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, draglines, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers. It also provides augers, backhoes, bale grabs, bale spears, blades, brooms, brush cutters, buckets-backhoe rear, buckets-compact wheel loaders, buckets-mining shovels, buckets-skid steer loaders, buckets-telehandlers, couplers-excavators, couplers-loaders, flail mowers, forks, generator set enclosures, grapples, hammers, mulchers, multi-processors, pulverizers, rakes, rippers, shears, snow products, stump grinders, tillers, trenchers, and winches. In addition, it offers power systems for electric power generation, oil and gas, industrial, and marine, as well as aftermarket services. Further, the company provides aftercare, fluid analysis, finning managed, financing, warranty, customer training solutions, as well as rebuilds, rentals, and repair services. It serves agriculture, construction, forestry, mining, pipeline, and power generation industries, as well as private enterprise and government. The company was formerly known as Finning Ltd. and changed its name to Finning International Inc. in April 1997. Finning International Inc. was incorporated in 1933 and is headquartered in South Surrey, Canada.

