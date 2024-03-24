First Quantum Minerals Ltd. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for First Quantum Minerals in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS.
First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.40). The business had revenue of C$1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.58 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 14.78%.
First Quantum Minerals Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of TSE FM opened at C$13.62 on Friday. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of C$9.31 and a 52-week high of C$39.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$12.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.90. The firm has a market cap of C$11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.21.
About First Quantum Minerals
First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.
