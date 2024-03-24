Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th.

Flexsteel Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years. Flexsteel Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 19.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Flexsteel Industries to earn $3.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.7%.

Flexsteel Industries Stock Up 1.9 %

FLXS stock opened at $35.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.48. Flexsteel Industries has a 12 month low of $15.67 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The company has a market cap of $183.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flexsteel Industries

Flexsteel Industries ( NASDAQ:FLXS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Flexsteel Industries had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $100.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.09 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Flexsteel Industries will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Flexsteel Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Flexsteel Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. 33.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on FLXS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flexsteel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Flexsteel Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Flexsteel Industries Company Profile

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and markets of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining rocking chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

