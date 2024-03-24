Fonterra Shareholders Fund (FSF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 26th

Fonterra Shareholders Fund (ASX:FSF – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, March 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.118 per share on Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Fonterra Shareholders Fund’s previous interim dividend of $0.08.

Fonterra Shareholders Fund Stock Performance

About Fonterra Shareholders Fund

Fonterra Shareholders Fund is a unit trust. The fund is based in Auckland, New Zealand.

