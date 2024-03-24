Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lessened its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,235 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,027 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 835.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 52.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In related news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. Barclays increased their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE F opened at $12.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

