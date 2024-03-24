Francis D. Gannon Purchases 2,500 Shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Stock

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Free Report) VP Francis D. Gannon bought 2,500 shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $23,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,125. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Royce Micro-Cap Trust Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE RMT opened at $9.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.70. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $9.51.
Royce Micro-Cap Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royce Micro-Cap Trust
About Royce Micro-Cap Trust
Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Royce Micro-Cap Trust
- Stock Average Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.