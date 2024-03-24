FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $58.32

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $58.32 and traded as high as $60.60. FRP shares last traded at $59.95, with a volume of 7,865 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of FRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Get FRP alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FRP

FRP Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $568.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.00 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.34.

FRP shares are going to split on Monday, April 15th. The 2-1 split was announced on Monday, April 15th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, April 15th.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $10.11 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FRP

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FRP by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 636,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,616,000 after buying an additional 11,212 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in FRP by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 556,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,997 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in FRP by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 534,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,630,000 after acquiring an additional 10,860 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FRP by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of FRP by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

FRP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalty land owned by the Company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.