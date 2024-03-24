FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (FIP) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 26th

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th.

FTAI Infrastructure stock opened at $6.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. FTAI Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $6.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.91.

FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $81.44 million during the quarter. FTAI Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 48.71% and a negative return on equity of 30.77%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 472.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,246,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,431,000 after buying an additional 6,807,302 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in FTAI Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,688,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in FTAI Infrastructure by 342.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,799,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,641 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 123.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,037,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,790,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation and energy industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

