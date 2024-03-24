FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (FIP) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 26th

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th.
FTAI Infrastructure Price Performance
FTAI Infrastructure stock opened at $6.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. FTAI Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $6.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.91.
FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $81.44 million during the quarter. FTAI Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 48.71% and a negative return on equity of 30.77%.
About FTAI Infrastructure
FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation and energy industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.
