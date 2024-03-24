Fuji Media (OTCMKTS:FJTNF) Trading 4.4% Higher

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNF – Get Free Report) was up 4.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.30 and last traded at $13.30. Approximately 2 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 96 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.74.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.35.
About Fuji Media
Fuji Media Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the broadcasting activities in Japan. It operates through Media & Content, Urban Development, Hotels & Resorts, and Other segments. The Media & Content segment provides terrestrial television broadcasting, including satellite broadcasting, radio broadcasting, streaming platforms, content production, games, music, advertising, publishing, and direct marketing activities.
