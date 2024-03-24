Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $21.26

Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.26 and last traded at $21.26, with a volume of 5450 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.55.

Several research firms have recently commented on FLGT. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.61. Fulgent Genetics had a negative net margin of 58.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $70.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 318.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 59,711 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 42.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 25.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 3.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 7.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, reproductive health, and other diseases.

