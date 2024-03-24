FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Marathon Oil Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Marathon Oil in a report released on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $2.35 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.38. The consensus estimate for Marathon Oil’s current full-year earnings is $2.44 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.64 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also commented on MRO. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.32.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $27.10 on Friday. Marathon Oil has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $29.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.87 and its 200 day moving average is $25.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 2.21.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.19%.

Insider Activity at Marathon Oil

In related news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 80,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $2,172,630.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 596,330 shares in the company, valued at $16,065,130.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 80,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $2,172,630.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,065,130.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 39,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $1,074,766.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,757,459.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Oil

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth $3,866,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth $623,000. Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 10,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 76.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

