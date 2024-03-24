FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) Issued By Desjardins

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Free Report) – Analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Orla Mining in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 20th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.21. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Orla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.18 per share.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on OLA. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Orla Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.50 to C$5.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Orla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Orla Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.09.
Orla Mining Price Performance
Shares of TSE:OLA opened at C$4.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Orla Mining has a 1-year low of C$3.53 and a 1-year high of C$6.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.61.
Insider Transactions at Orla Mining
In other news, Senior Officer John Andrew Cormier sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.50, for a total value of C$45,001.00. Company insiders own 35.11% of the company’s stock.
About Orla Mining
Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, operates, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,893 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.
