FY2024 Earnings Estimate for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of RPM International in a report issued on Wednesday, March 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $5.01 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.08. The consensus estimate for RPM International’s current full-year earnings is $4.96 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for RPM International’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.78 EPS.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.01). RPM International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RPM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on RPM International from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on RPM International from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on RPM International in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.80.

Shares of RPM stock opened at $118.69 on Friday. RPM International has a 1-year low of $78.52 and a 1-year high of $119.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in RPM International by 404.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 19,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 15,437 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in RPM International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,849,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in RPM International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,277,000. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in RPM International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in RPM International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,487,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $200,106.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,029. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $200,106.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,029. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $657,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,933.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,215 shares of company stock valued at $1,112,547 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.10%.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

