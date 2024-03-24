FY2024 EPS Estimates for Brinker International, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Brinker International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Research analyst A. Ram now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $3.67 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.65. The consensus estimate for Brinker International’s current full-year earnings is $3.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.05 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.57 EPS.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 113.41% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EAT. Gordon Haskett raised Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brinker International from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Brinker International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Brinker International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Brinker International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.38.

NYSE EAT opened at $46.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.71. Brinker International has a one year low of $28.23 and a one year high of $49.85. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.46.

In other news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 24,163 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $1,086,610.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,548,045.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Brinker International by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Brinker International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Brinker International by 10.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Brinker International by 68.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

