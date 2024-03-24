FY2024 EPS Estimates for Energy Transfer LP Lowered by US Capital Advisors (NYSE:ET)

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Energy Transfer in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will earn $1.33 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.35. The consensus estimate for Energy Transfer’s current full-year earnings is $1.44 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Energy Transfer’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

ET has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.57.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

ET opened at $15.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Energy Transfer has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $15.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.99. The stock has a market cap of $52.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 100.0% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 86.8% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.60%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

