FY2024 EPS Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Lowered by Raymond James

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) – Stock analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.62. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share.

Shares of NYSE:HBM opened at $6.87 on Friday. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $7.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Free Report ) (TSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $602.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Hudbay Minerals’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $0.0074 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 5.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,332,155 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,873,000 after buying an additional 184,507 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 261,894 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,840 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $689,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 111,792 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 45,438 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

