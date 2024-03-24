FY2024 EPS Estimates for MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Reduced by Raymond James

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for MAG Silver in a report released on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.54. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MAG. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.50 target price (down from $19.50) on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on MAG Silver from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.13.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MAG opened at $9.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $945.36 million, a PE ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.13. MAG Silver has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $14.42.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis acquired a new stake in MAG Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in MAG Silver by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in MAG Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in MAG Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MAG Silver during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

