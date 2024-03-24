G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) Issues Earnings Results

G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $43.89 million during the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 6.10%.

G. Willi-Food International Stock Performance

G. Willi-Food International stock opened at $10.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.76. G. Willi-Food International has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $14.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.82.

G. Willi-Food International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a Thrice Yearly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. G. Willi-Food International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On G. Willi-Food International

About G. Willi-Food International

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in G. Willi-Food International stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of G. Willi-Food International Ltd. ( NASDAQ:WILC Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.07% of G. Willi-Food International as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. The company offers mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.

