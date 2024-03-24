GameStop (GME) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2024

GameStop (NYSE:GMEGet Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 26th. Analysts expect GameStop to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter.

GameStop Stock Down 4.1 %

GameStop stock opened at $13.10 on Friday. GameStop has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $27.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -436.52 and a beta of -0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on GME. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of GameStop in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GME. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in GameStop by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 174,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 14,404 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in GameStop by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 116,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in GameStop by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,450,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,143,000 after acquiring an additional 167,145 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in GameStop by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 57,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in GameStop in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. 39.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Earnings History for GameStop (NYSE:GME)

