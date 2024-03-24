General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Stake Lifted by Stolper Co

Stolper Co grew its position in shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Stolper Co’s holdings in General American Investors were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in General American Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in General American Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in General American Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in General American Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of General American Investors in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Get General American Investors alerts:

General American Investors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GAM opened at $46.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.63. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.95 and a fifty-two week high of $46.48.

Insider Activity at General American Investors

About General American Investors

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Priest purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.19 per share, with a total value of $42,190.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 95,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,034,039.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have purchased 1,830 shares of company stock worth $79,148 over the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Free Report)

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General American Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General American Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.