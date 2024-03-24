General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Purchased by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 411.5% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,569,860.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at $204,569,860.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

GD opened at $281.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.46. The stock has a market cap of $77.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.68. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $202.35 and a 1-year high of $284.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.93%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GD shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.69.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

