General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,512 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. King Wealth lifted its stake in General Electric by 3.2% during the third quarter. King Wealth now owns 2,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 5.5% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 43.4% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 2.7% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Stock Down 0.8 %

General Electric stock opened at $175.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $191.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.93. General Electric has a twelve month low of $90.32 and a twelve month high of $177.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $166.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.54.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

