German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $30.36

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.36 and traded as high as $33.13. German American Bancorp shares last traded at $33.01, with a volume of 92,525 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GABC shares. Raymond James upped their target price on German American Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on German American Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded German American Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

German American Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $976.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $61.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.25 million. As a group, research analysts predict that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

German American Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 10th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This is a positive change from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

Insider Activity at German American Bancorp

In other German American Bancorp news, Director Diane B. Medley bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.64 per share, with a total value of $33,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,122.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 1,107 shares of company stock valued at $37,098 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On German American Bancorp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GABC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in German American Bancorp by 168.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in German American Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in German American Bancorp by 185.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 1,473.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

