Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) to Issue Dividend of $0.97

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, February 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.9745 per share on Thursday, April 11th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Givaudan’s previous dividend of $0.90.

Givaudan Trading Up 0.2 %

Givaudan stock opened at $91.62 on Friday. Givaudan has a twelve month low of $61.39 and a twelve month high of $92.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.53 and a 200-day moving average of $75.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Givaudan Company Profile

Givaudan SA manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances; consumer products, such as personal, home, fabric, and oral care; fragrance ingredients; and active beauty products.

