Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) to Issue Dividend of $0.97

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, February 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.9745 per share on Thursday, April 11th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Givaudan’s previous dividend of $0.90.
Givaudan Trading Up 0.2 %
Givaudan stock opened at $91.62 on Friday. Givaudan has a twelve month low of $61.39 and a twelve month high of $92.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.53 and a 200-day moving average of $75.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.
Givaudan Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Givaudan
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.