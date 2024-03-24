Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lowered its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $38.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.79. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $32.29 and a one year high of $39.13.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.