Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Has $436,000 Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,012 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 220.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Down 6.9 %

NIKE stock opened at $93.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $128.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.06 and its 200 day moving average is $103.71. The company has a market capitalization of $142.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.54%. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.29.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

