Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Increases Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,602 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COST. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,108,655 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,287,718,000 after purchasing an additional 333,308 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,941,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,174 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,376,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390,278 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,134,947 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,901,040,000 after purchasing an additional 210,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $2,328,844,000. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $755.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $668.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,400 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $662.30, for a total value of $927,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,220,540.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $662.30, for a total transaction of $927,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,220,540.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total transaction of $505,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,593,803.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,582 shares of company stock valued at $10,736,778 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of COST opened at $734.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.06, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $476.75 and a twelve month high of $787.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $721.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $638.13.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $58.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.11 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 26.68%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.