Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $523.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $391.09 and a 12 month high of $526.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $502.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $468.18.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

