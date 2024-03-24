Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,556,324,000 after acquiring an additional 296,194,508 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 77,659,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,045,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,729 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,556,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,810 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,951,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,791,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 43,578,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,010,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,675 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $41.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.17. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $43.10.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

