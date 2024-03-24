Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Sells 1,605 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $223.99 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $227.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $215.31 and a 200-day moving average of $201.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

