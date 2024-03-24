Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Sells 769 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 141,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 43,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 158,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $107.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.13 and a 200 day moving average of $100.48. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $110.55.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

