GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Receives $64.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America lowered GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFS. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES stock opened at $52.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.65. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a one year low of $48.12 and a one year high of $72.37.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

