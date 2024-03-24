Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (BATS:GLOV) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (BATS:GLOV – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $46.73 and last traded at $46.76. Approximately 30,312 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $46.87.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $813.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of -0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 707,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,282,000 after buying an additional 12,616 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,754,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF by 1,216.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 162,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after purchasing an additional 149,906 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,400,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,015,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta(R) World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (GLOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund selects large- and mid-cap stocks in developed markets based on four factors: value, momentum, quality and an emphasis on low volatility. GLOV was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

