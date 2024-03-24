Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.59

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.59 and traded as high as $2.60. Good Times Restaurants shares last traded at $2.54, with a volume of 8,570 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day moving average is $2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.42 million, a PE ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.79.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $33.13 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTIM. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Good Times Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Good Times Restaurants by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 12,527 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares during the period. 12.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

