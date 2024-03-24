Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Given New $6.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Free Report) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities cut shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Get Granite Point Mortgage Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Stock Down 1.8 %

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Cuts Dividend

Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock opened at $4.84 on Wednesday. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $3.97 and a twelve month high of $6.41. The stock has a market cap of $245.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.12 and its 200 day moving average is $5.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.40%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -53.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 126,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 347,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 14.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

(Get Free Report)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.