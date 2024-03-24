Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Given New $6.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Free Report) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $6.50 to $6.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities cut Granite Point Mortgage Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

NYSE GPMT opened at $4.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.12 and its 200 day moving average is $5.15. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $3.97 and a 12 month high of $6.41. The stock has a market cap of $245.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.40%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -53.33%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPMT. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,583,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,605,000 after purchasing an additional 823,363 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 367.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 972,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 764,665 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 371.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 557,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 439,497 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 241.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 585,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 413,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,640,000. Institutional investors own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

