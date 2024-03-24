Great Southern Copper (LON:GSCU) Trading Down 2.1%

Great Southern Copper PLC (LON:GSCU – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.30 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.35 ($0.03). 24,414 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 289,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.40 ($0.03).

Great Southern Copper Stock Down 2.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2.56 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2.67. The firm has a market cap of £8.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.00 and a beta of -0.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nicholas Michael Briers sold 849,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03), for a total transaction of £16,985.92 ($21,624.34). In other Great Southern Copper news, insider Nicholas Michael Briers sold 849,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03), for a total transaction of £16,985.92 ($21,624.34). Also, insider Charles Richard William Bond purchased 302,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £9,068.28 ($11,544.60). 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Great Southern Copper

Great Southern Copper PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of copper and gold deposits in Chile. The company holds 100% interest in the San Lorenzo project that covers an area of 25,680 hectares located to the northeast of the coastal city of La Serena in northern Chile; and the Especularita project covering an area of 13,799 hectares located to the south of the San Lorenzo project.

