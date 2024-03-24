Greenspring Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Greenspring Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,647 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Greenspring Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Greenspring Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,144,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,566,000 after purchasing an additional 73,206 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 717,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,853,000 after acquiring an additional 45,828 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 9,215 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $36.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.32 and a fifty-two week high of $36.52.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

