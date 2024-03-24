Greenspring Advisors LLC Buys 1,981 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Greenspring Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 80.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 10,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 21,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,587,000. Betterment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $374,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $99.61 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $81.81 and a one year high of $105.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.58.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

